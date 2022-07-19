Prepare draft for facilities at Ghrishneshwar temple

Aurangabad, July 19:

Shri Ghrishneshwar Temple in Ellora is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India. The temple trust committee should prepare an initial draft of facilities necessary in accordance with the growing number of devotees in the future, said collector Sunil Chavan in a meeting on Tuesday. He said the draft covers the necessary facilities to be provided by the public works department, electricity, water supply, forestry, road development and other relevant departments.

The works include new road construction, parking, entrance, assembly hall, parking lot, shopping complex, prasadalaya, devotee residence, darshan line, separate toilets for women and men, drinking water facility, garden and shops for sale of handicrafts. A 52 rooms and eight domes residential facility is proposed in the Bhakta Niwas. Protection wall, adequate lighting system, and air circulation in the temple have been included in the development plan.