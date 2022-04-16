Primary section elocution contest at NVS

Aurangabd, April 16: The Primary Inter House Elocution Competition was held at Nath Valley School, recently. Supervisor Dawn Soans made the welcome speech. The judges Nirupama Bafna the founder of Evolving Minds Pre School, Anita Kamra, the principal of Toddlers Nursery and Dr Monica Dass, chartered psychologist and associate fellow of the British Psychological Society, UK lauded the performances.

The solo participants stole the hearts of the audience with poems from different genres. The tiny monsters of class 1 did their best to scare the audience with their horror poems, while class 2 recited poems about grandmothers. Class 3 presented message-oriented poems, the students of class 4 reiterated the tales Little Red Riding Hood, Talk about the Bean Stalk, The Three Little Pigs and Goldilocks. The choral recitals left the audience awestruck with their co-ordination, modulation and articulation. Mahanadi House grabbed the trophy with their outstanding performance. Principal Ranjit Dass and Sarabjit Dasgupta congratulated the students for putting up such a brilliant show. Academic co-ordinator Namita Vaidya proposed a vote of thanks.