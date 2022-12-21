Principal Dr Wadekar & Dr Gaikwad booked for Rs 15 Cr irregularities

Aurangabad: PES Engineering College Principal Dr Abhijit P Wadekar and chairman of People’s Education Society Dr Shankar P Gaikwad (78, Jeevknagar, Nanded) were booked with Cantonment Police Station for allegedly committing Rs 15 crore irregularities in college’s different construction works.

According to details, the PES runs PES Engineering College at Nagsenvan. The society chairman and college principal carried out different construction works and improvements between January 1, 2013, to December 31, 2018.

Adv Satish Borkar made a complaint of irregularities with a first-class judicial magistrate against the duo.

The court directed Cantonment Police Station to probe the matter and submit its report.

In the complaint, he stated that excess expenses of Rs 15 crore were shown in the actual cost of construction works. He also alleged that a breach of trust was done by misusing the property of PES. A case was registered with Cantonment Police Station against Dr Wadekar and Dr Gaikwad.

Accusation out of misunderstanding

Principal Dr Abhijeet Wadkar said that he feels that the accusation of irregularities on the PES chairman and him were made out of misunderstanding. “Now, the matter is sub-judice. The sessions court granted anticipatory bail to us on Tuesday. We have complete faith in the judiciary,” he added.

The court granted anticipatory bail to Dr Gaikwad and Dr Wadekar and asked them to remain present at the police station every Wednesday and Saturday. They were also directed to cooperate with police in the probe. Advocates Prashant Giri and Tathagat Kamble appeared for the applicants.