Principal steals Rs 10L from college

Aurangabad

The principal of Sai Engineering College at Chikalthana MIDC area stole Rs 10 lakh kept in the office of the college director on October 22. The crime branch after an investigation arrested the principal of the college and seized Rs 5.18 lakh from him, said PI Avinash Aghav.

Police said, the director of the college Vikrant Jadhav lodged a complaint with the Cidco MIDC police station that Rs 20 lakh was stolen from the college on October 22 night. The crime branch started a parallel investigation of the crime. The police interrogated the employees and officers of the college, but could not find any clue. Later on November 6, PSI Ajeet Dagadkhair received the information that the principal of Shri Sai Institute of Pharmacy

Nilesh Namdev Aarke (32, Ambedkarnagar) has stolen money from the office and he is planning to escape from the city.

The police team including PSI Dagadkhair, Ramakant Patare, Sanjay Nand, Sandeep Tayade, Sunil Belkar, Ajay Dahiwal, Vijay Ghuge, Dhananjay Sanap and others laid a trap and arrested Aarke. In the search, Rs 5.18 lakh was seized from his bag. He was brought to Cidco police station.

Director Jadhav in his complaint mentioned that Rs 20 lakh was stolen but Aarke confessed that he stole only Rs 10 lakh from the office.

He told police that the director has not paid him his salary for the last many months. He demanded Rs 7,000 from Jadhav but he refused and he handed over Aarke’s charge to another person. Out of the 10 lakh he stole, Rs 3.5 lakh he spent on playing the online Rummy game and some money during the Diwali festival, Aarke confessed.