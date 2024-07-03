Principals, teachers & officers participate in ‘Principals Conclave’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Principals, teachers and officers of affiliated colleges within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) participated in the ‘Principals Conclave’organised at Infosys Company in Pune.

Infosys held a two-day training programme for the college staffers under the ‘Skill India’ initiative of the Government of India. Shalini Jayakrishnan, Shelly Kambos and Tejashri Todankar from Infosys imparted the training.

Placement officer of Bamu Dr Girish Kale coordinated for the initiative.

In a days program, the experts gave training on Artificial Intelligence, Digital Marketing, Global Business, Foundation Skills, the SAMR Model and the Role of Leadership.

Certificates were given to all the participants. Principals Dr Babasaheb Gore, Dr Haridas Vidhate, Dr Arun Dalve, Dr Duttatray Wagh, Dr Sopan Nimbhore and others participated in the training.