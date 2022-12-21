Prior to G20 Summit 2023, Aurangabad to undergo renovation

The city of Aurangabad in central Maharashtra is preparing to host a G20-related event, and the local and state governments are putting infrastructure improvements and beautification initiatives on a war footing.The city will host the "first inception meet" of Women 20 (W20) on February 13–14, 2023, as part of India's G20 leadership.

To ensure that gender issues are taken into consideration during G20 negotiations, the Women 20 was established in 2015. An official announcement made on Wednesday stated that many beautification initiatives would be carried out throughout the city in advance of the occasion by the Maharashtra Public Works Department and the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation. It was announced that the roadways leading from the Aurangabad airport to other parts of the city and the areas below the flyovers would also be made more attractive.There will be lighting at prominent city landmarks like Panchakki and the Delhi Gate.

New signs will be put up along the route, and the road connecting Aurangabad city to the historic Daulatabad (Devgiri) Fort and the well-known Ellora caves will also undergo renovation, according to the press release. It also stated that repairs would be made to the helipads in Sillod and Fardapur (both close to the Ajanta Caves).Milan Kumar Chauley, superintendent archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India, told PTI that the campus of Ellora Caves will have its tarred roadways re-carpeted before the event.He also stated that new building signage and landscaping would be done.