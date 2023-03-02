Prisoner escapes from open prison

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A prisoner undergoing a lifer in the open prison in Paithan fled away from the prison. The accused has been identified as Ramchandra Raghunath Patil (43, Padaliwadi, Shrali, Sangli).

According to the complaint lodged by the prison administration with the Paithan police station, prisoners having good conduct are kept in the open prison at Paithan during the last period of their imprisonment. Patil was sent to Paithan prison, a few days back. However, on March 1, he fled from prison. The jail administration searched for him in the nearby areas, but could not find him. Hence, jail constable Sachin Bhagwan Pawar lodged a complaint with the Paithan police station on Wednesday. Under the guidance of PI Laxman Kendre, PSI Satish Bhosale, Sudhir Vavhal, and Bhagwan Dhande are further investigating the case.