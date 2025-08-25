Private agent trapped for demanding Rs 2,000 bribe in Khultabad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a private agent, Kishor Jadhav (38), for demanding a Rs 2,000 bribe from a widow to get her Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana file approved at the Khultabad tehsil office. The complainant approached the ACB on August 18, after which verification confirmed the bribe demand. A trap was laid on August 25 near the tehsil office. Though the accused did not accept the money, he was detained with the complainant’s file. A case is being registered at Khultabad Police Station, and further investigation is underway.