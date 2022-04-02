Private bus driver beaten

Aurangabad, April 2:

Four persons have been booked for severely beating a driver of a private bus as he refused to sit on their motorcycle at Kamlapur Phata on Friday night. The injured driver has been identified as Rohit Madan Kharat 923, Jadhavwadi, Aurangabad).

Rohit operates a private bus on Ranjangaon to Jadhavwadi route. On Friday at around 10.30 pm, he had gone to a pan kiosk when his acquaint Sagar Ingle and his three friends came there. They asked Rohit to sit on their motorcycle, but he refused. Annoyed over it, they severely beat him.Sagar hit Rohit with a knife on his head. As the Rohit was bleeding heavily, the attackers fled from the scene. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.