Probe demanded through retd judge in girl’s rape case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of various students' unions on Wednesday demanded to terminate the tainted assistant professor of the Dramatics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) Dr Ashok Bandgar for raping a girl student.

A delegation of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met the university registrar today demanding a probe through a retired judge. The ABVP said that the unfortunate incident is maligning the image of the university. Nagesh Galande, Rishikesh Kekan, Ajay Atole, Umakant Panchala and others were present.

question over girl's safety in campus

Members of the Students Federation of India of the city branch submitted a memorandum to the pro-vice chancellor of Bamu. The students union said that the university had not taken stern action in the past incidents and this boosts morale for such cases. “This has maligned the image of the university. The incident is raising a question over the safety of girl students on the campus,” it stated. Lokesh Kamble, Ashok Shekar, Manisha Ballal and others were present.