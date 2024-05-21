Probe launched into charitable hospitals denying treatment to poor patients

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Alarming reports of charitable hospitals turning away poor patients have surfaced in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A meeting held at the joint charity commissioner's office on Tuesday aimed to address these concerns.

The meeting reviewed complaints regarding patient care and probed why 12 out of 22 charitable hospitals showed 'Nil' figures for patients treated under charity schemes in the past two months. Patient rights council district coordinator Kundan Late demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. Authorities assured action would be taken after a comprehensive inquiry.

The right to treatment emphasizes reserving 10 percent of beds in charitable hospitals for underprivileged patients. Officials urged the public to be aware of their rights and seek appropriate medical care.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) submitted a statement to the joint commissioner demanding stricter measures against hospitals neglecting low-income patients. The MNS also called for the formation of a committee to oversee fair practices and proposed mandating the term charity in the names of such hospitals. MNS district secretary Aniket Nillawar, along with other party members, were present at the meeting.