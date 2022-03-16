Procession at Raja Bazar on Holi cancelled again

Aurangabad, March 16:

The police have rejected the permission for the traditional public procession organised at Raja Bazar on Holi due to the Corona crisis. The procession is being canceled for the third time consecutively.

The prohibitory orders are imposed in the city and the police administration has warned of stern action on breaching the norms. The enthusiasm of the youths has diminished due to the decision but they have decided to celebrate Holi by following all the directives.

The tradition of the procession at Raja Bazar on Holi is around 100 years old. Till 1985, more than 35 bullock carts from various parts of the city used to come to Sansthan Ganpati in which drums filled with colours were kept. The youths used to throw colour on the people from these carts. Now, the bullock carts have been replaced by tractors. The procession passes through Raja Bazar, Dhawani Mohalla, Kirana Chawdi, Gulmandi, Diwan Dewadi, Babu Galli, Kunwarphalli. The youths spray colours from pichkari on the people from the tractors. However, the process has been cancelled on the third consecutive year due to Corona.