Procession on Guru Nanak Jayanti tomorrow

Aurangabad

A grand procession will be held in the city on the occasion of the Jayanti of the first Guru of Sikhs Guru Nanakdevji on November 8 evening. People will get the opportunity to pay obeisance to the holy ‘Guru Granth Sahib’ during the procession. Similarly, the centre of attraction will be acrobats and drills.

Guru Nanakdevji Jayanti was celebrated in a simple manner for the past two years due to corona crisis. Now, there is enormous enthusiasm among the devotees as a grand celebration is being done this year.

The three Gurudwaras in the city are decorated with attractive electric-lighting. Various religious programmes are being organised for the past two years. This year, the procession led by Panchyare will start from Shri Gurusingh Sabha Gurudwara, Osmanpura on Tuesday at 4.30 pm. Women devotees in one vehicle will present Bhajans. Prasad will be distributed en route. It will pass through Kranti Chowk, Nutan Colony, Paithan Gate, Tilak Path, Gulmandi, City Chowk, Sarafa Dhavni Mohalla and will conclude at Bhai Dayasinghji Bhai Dharamsinghji Gurudwara.

The chairman of the utsav committee Harvindersingh Bindra, Jaspalsingh Oberoi, Kuldeepsingh Neer, Indrajeetsingh Chatwala, Pritpalsingh Grant, Harmeshsingh Khatwala, Rishidas Oberoi and others are taking efforts for the success of the grand event.