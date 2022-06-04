Professor saves four lives donating his organs

Organ donation: Heart beats in Mumbai, Liver transplanted in Pune, two kidney transplanted in two patients from the city

Aurangabad, June 4:

The organ donation movement in Marathwada, which had come to a halt due to corona, was revived on Saturday. A 33-year-old professor who was announced brain dead saved the lives of four people. His heart was transplanted to a patient in Mumbai, liver in Pune and two kidneys were transplanted on two patients in the city. Eye donation will also give sight to two. This was the 27th organ donation in Marathwada.

The professor was admitted to Oriion Citycare Superspecialty Hospital in Osmanpura area in the city. The patient was diagnosed as brain dead while undergoing treatment. In this regard, the doctors gave information to the family about organ donation. The family members agreed to donate his organs in the hope that the lives of the needy patients would be spared. The Zonal Transplant Coordination Center (ZTCC) was informed in this regard. Organ donation took place on Saturday afternoon after various approval procedures. A team from a hospital in Mumbai had arrived at the hospital on a charter flight to take the heart. The retrieval of the heart was done first. A green corridor was formed from Osmanpura to the airport. After that the liver was sent to Pune by ambulance. The kidneys were then taken to two private hospitals in the city for transplantation.

A team of Dr Pandurang Vattamwar, Dr Yogesh Devgirikar, Dr Aniket Chate, Dr Ashish Deshpande, Dr Ashish Deshmukh, Dr Virendra Wadgaonkar, Dr Sunil Jadhav, Dr Praveen Sonawatikar, Dr Shirish Deshmukh, Dr Yogesh Varangatwar and others took efforts.

Family agreed for donation

Dr Vattamwar informed that the professor's brother and sister are both doctors. Parents are also educated. Along with these four, his wife also agreed to donate organs. This is the second organ donation after the corona period.

Organ donation of till date

- Heart donation-12

- Liver donation-22

- Kidney donation-50