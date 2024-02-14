Proportion of women voters less by 1.48 lakh than male voters
906 women voters for every 1000 men, use of AI to delete double names
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It has been three weeks since the final list of voters was announced in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections. The number of male voters is more than female voters in the district. In the final list, the total number of voters is 29.93 lakh with 15.70 lakh male voters and 14.22 lakh female voters and 133 third gender voters. The female voters are 1.48 lakh less than male voters in the district. There are 906 women voters for every 1000 men.
29.93 lakh voters in the district
Currently there are 29.93 lakh voters in the district. These voters have the right to vote in the coming Lok Sabha.
Number of both genders:
Male :............. 15,70,739
Female : ..........14,22,531
Assembly-wise numbers of voters:
Constituency Male Voter Female Voter
Sillod 176256 157814
Kannad 169375 152373
Phulambri 180876 162446
Chh Sambhajinagar (Central) 174629 164412
Chh Sambhajinagar (West) 197545 176865
Chh Sambhajinagar (East) 171074 155816
Paithan 162345 146349
Gangapur 177750 160188
Vaijapur 160889 146268
Total 1570739 1422531
1.20 lakh new voters:
Men: 65,000
Female: 55,660
First use of AI
The number of voters in the district has increased to 29.93 lakh. In this 1.20 lakh new voters were registered. For the first time, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been used to exclude the names of 63,207 voters from the list, with duplicate names.