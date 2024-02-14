Proportion of women voters less by 1.48 lakh than male voters

906 women voters for every 1000 men, use of AI to delete double names

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It has been three weeks since the final list of voters was announced in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections. The number of male voters is more than female voters in the district. In the final list, the total number of voters is 29.93 lakh with 15.70 lakh male voters and 14.22 lakh female voters and 133 third gender voters. The female voters are 1.48 lakh less than male voters in the district. There are 906 women voters for every 1000 men.

29.93 lakh voters in the district

Currently there are 29.93 lakh voters in the district. These voters have the right to vote in the coming Lok Sabha.

Number of both genders:

Male :............. 15,70,739

Female : ..........14,22,531

Assembly-wise numbers of voters:

Constituency Male Voter Female Voter

Sillod 176256 157814

Kannad 169375 152373

Phulambri 180876 162446

Chh Sambhajinagar (Central) 174629 164412

Chh Sambhajinagar (West) 197545 176865

Chh Sambhajinagar (East) 171074 155816

Paithan 162345 146349

Gangapur 177750 160188

Vaijapur 160889 146268

Total 1570739 1422531

1.20 lakh new voters:

Men: 65,000

Female: 55,660

First use of AI

The number of voters in the district has increased to 29.93 lakh. In this 1.20 lakh new voters were registered. For the first time, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been used to exclude the names of 63,207 voters from the list, with duplicate names.