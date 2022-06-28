Proposal for laying 900 mm waterline approved

Rs 193.72 crore expenditure: Proposal submitted to the divisional commissioner

Aurangabad, June 28:

The 700 mm waterline supplying water to the old city expired 20 years ago. This waterline will be removed and replaced with a 900 mm waterline. The municipal administration approved a proposal of Rs 193.72 crore for the work and has submitted it to the divisional commissioner, said municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey.

Two waterlines supply water to the city from Jayakwadi. The first oldest plan was made in 1975. The capacity of this water scheme is to pump 56 million liters per day (MLD) of water. The second water supply scheme was implemented during 1991. The capacity of this scheme is 100 MLD. However, the old water supply scheme now only provides 30 to 35 MLD of water to the city. The divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar proposed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to replace it with a new waterline.

Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran prepared a proposal of Rs 193.72 crore and submitted it to the municipal corporation. The corporation approved the proposal. Administrator Pandey said that the proposal was immediately submitted to the divisional commissioner.

Works to be performed from Rs 193 crore:

-Funds of Rs 117.96 crore to replace 700 mm waterline and lay 900 mm waterline for 40 km.

-Construction of new water treatment plant Rs 7.93 crore.

-Repair work of existing water treatment plant Rs 1.42 crore.

-Repair of overhead water tanks and repair of pumps Rs 2.29 crore.

-Installation of new pump machinery and automatic systems Rs 31.77 crore.

-Permission for digging up of national highway Rs 1.27 crore.

-GST Rs 29.55 crore.