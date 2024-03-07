Proudly unequal

Ruchira Darda

A pat on the back for being a woman. Hmm... not my kind of accolade. There are many celebrations happening all around, conversations on women empowerment are being initiated and motivational words are being shared. But in essence are we making any difference? By we, I mean change makers and leaders. Are we really celebrating the success of setting up a fair environment? I know so many who are still reluctant to hire women in their teams because we will have days when our children will be unwell and we can't come to work, we will need to get back home on time in interest of our personal safety or that we have meals to put on the table, we will also need to take a day break if we are in unbearable pain every month. Isn’t it surprising that we run our homes, raise the kids, care for the elderly and do some kick-ass work but we are still not the preferred choice to hire.

Why?

Because, most of society is hanging on to age-old belief systems. The idea that work needs to be done in a certain way is dated. Didn't a crisis like Covid teach us that work from home worked as effectively? We accepted that change because we had to. Thinking about it, the laws of the workplace were designed by man for man. There was never a space created for women. But this alternate workforce - our women rose to demand space and a place. Unfortunately, without first demanding change. They toiled to work as many hours as a man, work as ruthlessly and aggressively. I am guilty of the same. I was prey to the same misunderstanding that if I didn’t, I won't be respected. So, I did. It was wrong. But I bring to the table what my counterpart lacks.

In reality, women complement the skills of men. We are not equal. We are unique in our vision and skill. If you create an environment to accommodate our skills and needs, you won't be betting on a losing hand, rather you are playing on a winning game. If I still need to explain, just remember your days from the 6th grade, who were the top scorers in the classroom or whose presentations and assignments were the most appreciated. The Girls.

We always were and always will be more skilled, more sincere and just more.

Don't be scared of us... embrace the natural, we are happy to play on your team too.