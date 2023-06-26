Prove you are capable of serving in higher positions

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Students should prove that they are not only capable of serving in the existing position but also in the higher positions. For which, they should continuously take efforts and study and enhance their skills”, advised the principal secretary of the state industry department Dr Harshdeep Kamble to the meritorious students. The felicitation function of the students was organised by Samyak Bauddha Upasak Upasika Mahasangh on the eve of the birth anniversary of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Research Centre on Sunday. Around 200 students getting success in various examinations were felicitated by Dr Kamble, assistant district collector of Beed Aditya Jeevne, chief of Ambedkarwadi Mission, Nanded, Deepak Kadam, regional education deputy director Anil Sable, deputy commissioner Jayashree Sonkawade and others. The special executive officer of Government Cancer Hospital Dr Arvind Gaikwad presided over.

Dr Kamble, Jeevane, Kadam and others also guided the students. Sunil Khandare made an introductory speech. Co-ordinator Bhimrao Mugdal, Krushna Bhandare, Ashok Salve, Dushyant Athavale and others took efforts for the success of the function.