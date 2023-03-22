Providing health care is the responsibility of the government

-Dr Mansukh Mandaviya: Inauguration of CGHS wellness centre for Central Government employees, pensioners

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : It is the responsibility of the government to provide quality healthcare to government employees, pensioners and their dependents. For this, the union health ministry is working on mission mode. Investing in healthcare is like investing in the future. India is making tireless efforts to rapidly expand and strengthen health infrastructure across the country, said union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

Dr Mandaviya was speaking during the online inauguration of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) wellness centre from Delhi. Dr Mandaviya inaugurated these centres at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The centre in the city is located in Cidco area. union minister of state for health Dr Bharati Pawar, MP Imtiaz Jaleel were present at Delhi. While union finance minister Dr Bhagwat Karad, Cooperation Minister Atul Save, additional director of CGHS Dr Pinaki Sengupta, GST commissioner Manoj Kumar Rajak, Government Medical College and Hospital dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, Officer on special duty of Government Cancer Hospital Dr Arvind Gaikwad were present in the city.

Relief for pensioners in Marathwada - Dr Karad

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bhagwat Karad said, this new wellness centre will reduce the suffering of pensioners not only in the city but also in Marathwada. I thank Dr Mandaviya for establishing this centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

OPD services, treatment in 3 private hospitals also

Through this wellness centre, health services will be provided to Central government employees and pensioners in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city like other cities. OPD service will be available. Also, treatment can be taken in three private hospitals, and the number of hospitals will be increased in the coming period.