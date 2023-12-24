Public holidays for health university & colleges staff declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There will be 25 public holidays for health science colleges and Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) employees in the year 2024.

The General Administration Department of the State Govenrment the notification about public holidays for the next year last month. The MUHS announced the 25 public holidays for both university and affiliated colleges' teaching and non-teaching staff members. The Health University asked the colleges to give compensatory off if they are called on public holidays.

Box

Imp holidays in 2024

--Republic Day (January 26)

--Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Feburary 19)

--Holi (March 25)

--Good Friday (March 29)

--Gudi Padwa (April 9)

--Ramzan Eid (April 11)

--Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14)

--Ram Navmi (April 17)

--Mahavir Janma Kalyanak (April 21)

--Maharashtra Day (May first)

--Buddha Poornima (May 23)

--Independence Day (August 15)

--Dussehra (October 12)

--Diwali-Laxmipoojan (November 1)

--Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 15)

--Christmas (December 25)