Public toilets in desperate need of cleaning

Aurangabad, Jan 18:

Municipal corporation has set up public toilets at strategic places in the city. But due to lack of regular maintenance, repair and hygiene, many toilets are clogged and are in a dirty and unhygienic state.

The public toilets have no water, wash basin, hand wash, no soap and sanitizer. There are no separate toilets for women in markets. The pipeline leakage near the public toilet near Harsul T-Point has not been rectified for many years and this is causing major water loss. Citizens said that even the toilets at Connaught Place, TV Center, Aurangpura, Gulmandi were not cleaned regularly.