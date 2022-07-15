Public urinal goes missing from Gulmandi!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 15:

The sudden missing of a 50-year-old public urinal, which was situated near Gulmandi square, has become a talk of the businessmen and visitors of this commercial hub, for the past week. The shopkeepers and traders, especially those suffering from health problems and diabetes, complained of facing inconvenience due to the absence of this urinal. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has demolished the old urinal and is on the hunt for a suitable place to construct the new one.

The city’s population has crossed the figure of 15 lakh. However, compared to the population, the actual number of public urinals (just 12-13 spots) constructed by the civic administration is insufficient. There is a long pending demand to increase the number of public urinals and lavatories in the city. The women folk also faces severe inconvenience due to the non-availability of dedicated public toilets for them in and around the commercial markets. For the past two years, the AMC is just publicising that it will be constructing 100 public urinals/lavatories in different parts of the city. The announcement is yet to be implemented at the ground level.

The missing public urinal in the Gulmandi area was existing at a distance of a stone’s throw from the office of Kishanchand Tanwani’s office and close to Maratha Hotel. It was a major relief to the small and big traders and visitors from the commercial hub (Gulmandi). Suddenly, the AMC demolished it and also removed the debris on priority.

The ward officials and the solid waste management personnel pleaded innocence. Later on, the newspaper inquired and found that the urinal has been demolished on the orders of the civic administration.

“The old public urinal has been demolished as there were complaints from visitors of a hotel which serves food and demanded to remove the structure. The search for a suitable alternate place is going on a war-footing basis. Till then, the order has been issued to arrange for a mobile toilet,” said the AMC administrator A K Pandey.

Banner attracts attention

One Ramesh Patil displayed a banner reading that we (people from Gulmandi) do not want any MLA, MP, guardian minister or union minister, we just want lavatory. The banner is attracting the attention of one and all passing through the Gulmandi area.