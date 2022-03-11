Publication of Manohar Zilte’s Gaurav Granth

Aurangabad, March 11:

The history of Milind College, founded by Dr Babasaheb Amebedkar, is a history of Dalit movement, Dalit literature and upliftment of Dalit community. As a promoter of this historical movement, Dr Manohar Zilte has played an important role. The publication of his book ‘Charittha’, which reviews his work, will be published at IMA hall on Saturday at 5.30 pm.

The book edited by Ram Dutonde and prof Mahendra Bhavre was published by the principal LB Raimane Smriti Samiti. Renowned social activist Prof Prakash Shirsath will release this book. Former Justice PK Chavre will preside over the programme. Dr Sanjay Moon, Mangal Khivansara and Dr Sunita Savarkar will deliver speeches.