Pulses become costlier amidst dry spells, Toor dal touches Rs 170 per kg

Essential commodities may also go up if rains continue to elude

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The recent dry spells of rains across several regions of the state, coupled with heavy rains in certain areas, have led to a significant surge in the prices of essential commodities. Even pulses, a staple in many households, have not been spared from the price hike during this festive season, sparking worries among consumers.

Toor dal, a commonly consumed pulse, has witnessed a sharp increase in its price, soaring from Rs 140 per kilogram just a month ago to the current rate of Rs 170 to Rs 172 per kilogram. Moong and Urad (Black gram) pulses have also experienced a price hike, with an average increase of Rs 15 to Rs 20 per kilogram over the past two months.

The upward trend in pulse prices is expected to persist throughout the year, raising concerns among households about the affordability of this essential food item.

However, sellers have noted that Chana dal (Split Chickpeas) prices have remained relatively stable, with a modest increase ranging from fifteen to thirty rupees. The combination of reduced pulse arrivals and heightened demand has contributed to the price surge, causing worries that pulses may soon become unaffordable for daily consumption. The rising cost of pulses per kilogram is putting additional strain on household budgets.

Prices may go up if dry weather persists

"The recent price surge in pulses is quite concerning for both consumers and traders alike," said pulses trader Rakesh Malani from the Mondha area. "We are witnessing a combination of factors, including adverse weather conditions and increased demand, contributing to this price hike. It's a challenging situation, and prices of other commodities including grains may go up if the dry spell persists."