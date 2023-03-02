Pune technician robbed at knifepoint

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The city has been beautified for the W-20 conference. Two thieves on a motorcycle robbed a technician, who was inspecting the lights installed for beautification at knifepoint at Baba Petrol Pump in the wee hours on Thursday. A case has been registered with the Kranti Chowk police station. The police searched the thieves through the CCTV footage and arrested the accused, said PI Santosh Patil.

Aniket Balu Dhavre (24, Pune), had come to the city to check the beautification of the city made for the W-20 conference. At around 1 am, he was checking the lights at Baba Petrol Pump along with two other employees. Notorious goons Mohd Amer Mohd Saber Khan and one other came on a motorcycle and threatened Dhavre with a knife. They robbed him of Rs 10,500.

The police checked the CCTV footage and arrested Aamir. The police seized Rs 2,000 and a motorcycle from him. Accused Amir was produced before the court on Thursday and the court remanded him to police custody till March 5. Under the guidance of PI Patil, PSI Choturam Thube is further investigating the case.