Punjabis set to enjoy a grand Lohri in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members from the Punjabi community will organise the traditional harvest festival - Lohri - on a grand scale on January 20. Lohri, more popular in Punjab and confined to a few states in North India, is being scaled up in the city in a bid to foster community bonding among Punjabis residing here. The Punjabi Sabha has planned an evening full of music, dance and bonfire. Punjabis and those who love Punjabi culture have been invited for celebrations. The Sabha is an association of Punjabi and Sikh families settled in the city. Be it Karva Chowth, Lohri, Baisakhi or Diwali, the Sabha tries to recreate Punjab in the city. The association believes that celebrating traditional festivals is a good way to get together and helps the second and third generation Punjabis in the city to know their culture. The non-profit organisation is open to requests for help, whether it be from a Punjabi or not. To participate in Lohri celebrations, one can contact 9860671200.