Purchase of double-decker buses in last phase

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation is purchasing two double-decker buses to facilitate tourists visiting various tourist spots in the city. The tender process for purchasing buses is in its final stage, and the agencies that submitted bids have been called for a presentation on July 17. The municipal corporation aims to have these buses in the city before the assembly elections.

The civic administration will spend Rs 1.84 crore to purchase two double-decker buses. In response to the published tender, Chavan Auto Wheels from Solapur, Chintamani Motors from Sangli, and Aditya Infrastructure from Mumbai participated in the process. The documents have been verified. The eligible agencies will discuss the facilities they will provide in the buses and the facilities expected by the municipal corporation in a meeting on July 17.

Following the model of Mumbai's tourism buses, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar buses will prioritize having restroom facilities. Besides, the double-decker buses will have an open upper deck. However, care will be taken to ensure that passengers do not face inconvenience during rain or intense sunlight. The buses will also provide tourists with information about the tourist spots through headphones while on the bus.