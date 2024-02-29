PwD, elderly people to be able to vote from home in LS
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 29, 2024 07:55 PM2024-02-29T19:55:07+5:302024-02-29T19:55:07+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Persons with Disbaility (PwD) and elderly people (above 80 years of age) will be able to exercise ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Persons with Disbaility (PwD) and elderly people (above 80 years of age) will be able to exercise their franchise from home in the ensuing Lok Sabhaelections.
The district has 85,000 elderly voters while the number of PwD voters is around 25,821.
PwD voters
Assembly Constituency wise estimated number of PwD voters are as follows;
Assembly Constituency-------------PwD Voters
Sillod----------------------------------2,799
Kannad--------------------------------2,889
Phulambri----------------------------2, 500
Chh Sambhajinagar Central-------3, 200
Chh Sambhajinagar West----------3,700
Chh Sambhajinagar East-----------3,191
Paithan-------------------------------2,440
Gangapur----------------------------2,501
Vaijapur------------------------------2,601
Elderly voters figure
The estimated number of elderly voters Assembly Constituency-wise is as follows;
Assembly Constituency-------Figure of voters
Sillod----------------------------8,600
Kannad--------------------------7,900
Phulambri-----------------------7,200
Chh Sambhajinagar Central---10,900
Chh Sambhajinagar West------11,200
Chh Sambhajinagar East-------12,200
Paithan---------------------------9,300
Gangapur-------------------------8,900
Vaijapur---------------------------9,800
Video shooting of voting
Video shooting of voting

Devendra Katke (Deputy Collector, Election Department): The video shooting of voting will be conducted. For this, preparations are underway at the administrative level. There are around 1.10 lakh elderly and PwD voters in the district. The administration is preparing to know how many people will vote from home.