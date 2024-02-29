PwD, elderly people to be able to vote from home in LS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Persons with Disbaility (PwD) and elderly people (above 80 years of age) will be able to exercise their franchise from home in the ensuing Lok Sabhaelections.

The district has 85,000 elderly voters while the number of PwD voters is around 25,821.

PwD voters

Assembly Constituency wise estimated number of PwD voters are as follows;

Assembly Constituency-------------PwD Voters

Sillod----------------------------------2,799

Kannad--------------------------------2,889

Phulambri----------------------------2, 500

Chh Sambhajinagar Central-------3, 200

Chh Sambhajinagar West----------3,700

Chh Sambhajinagar East-----------3,191

Paithan-------------------------------2,440

Gangapur----------------------------2,501

Vaijapur------------------------------2,601

Elderly voters figure

The estimated number of elderly voters Assembly Constituency-wise is as follows;

Assembly Constituency-------Figure of voters

Sillod----------------------------8,600

Kannad--------------------------7,900

Phulambri-----------------------7,200

Chh Sambhajinagar Central---10,900

Chh Sambhajinagar West------11,200

Chh Sambhajinagar East-------12,200

Paithan---------------------------9,300

Gangapur-------------------------8,900

Vaijapur---------------------------9,800

Video shooting of voting

Devendra Katke (Deputy Collector, Election Department): The video shooting of voting will be conducted. For this, preparations are underway at the administrative level. There are around 1.10 lakh elderly and PwD voters in the district. The administration is preparing to know how many people will vote from home.