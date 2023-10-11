Quote your Pin Code correctly!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Writing a Pin Code number in the column of postal address is a formality for the majority of the citizens. Hardly anybody spare a moment to think upon the significance of the Pin Code number and what is its role in the distribution of mails and parcels. The argument erupts only when there is a delay in reaching our expected mail or parcel due to wrong mention of the number. Let us take out a moment to think about the functioning of the Department of Post (DoP) and hardship faced by postmen in the delivery.

Elaborates the senior postmaster (Head Post Office, Juna Bazaar) Mohd. Shakeel Shaikh,“ There are 10 delivering offices (DO) in the jurisdiction of city HPO and two are there in the jurisdiction of Jalna HPO. Each delivery office is situated in the centrepoint and is designated with a dedicated Pin Code number. The code helps in sorting out the mails arriving at the HPO from outstation for delivery in the jurisdiction of the city. The ground staff after sorting the mails, dispatches them to the respective delivery office. Accordingly the delivery office deploys its team of postmen (with beats) then re-sorts them and distributes amongst the postmen for further distribution of the mails to the customers at their doorsteps.”

According to postal sources, “The HPO receives around 10,000 Registered mails and Speed Posts daily. The strength of ordinary mail is four to five times of it. There are 75 post offices in the jurisdiction of the division comprising Aurangabad and Jalna districts. There are hundreds of postmen and each of them has to deliver 250 mails daily. The total strength of postmen, multitasking personnel and clerks in the division is more than 2,000.”

Adds postal official, wrong mention of Pin Code by the sender lands him in trouble. The delivery gets delayed and time gets wasted in the verifying process. Hence the correct mention of Pin Code number is the need of the hour.

Box

Know Your Pin Code

Total Pin Codes in the city and the name of delivery office (DO) are as follows:

431001 - Head Post Office (HPO)

431002 - Cantonment

431003 - Cidco

431004 - University

431005 - Kranti Chowk

431006 - MIDC Chikalthana

431007 - Chikalthana

431008 - Harsul

431009 - Garkheda

431010 - Satara Parisar

431213 - Railway Station (Jalna) and

431203 - Head Post Office (Jalna)