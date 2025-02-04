R S Gupte lect series inaugurated at Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-day R S Gupte Lecture series being organised by the Department of History of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was kicked off on Tuesday.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari inaugurated the series on February 4. Dr Maya Patil (Solapur) delivered a lecture on 'Art and Architecture of Ancient and Pre-Mediaeval Temples in Marathwada’ on the first day today.

Dr Shrikant Ganvir (Pune) enlightened on the ‘Historical Development of Carved Buddhist Caves in Marathwada’ in the second session today. Sandesh Kamble gave an introduction of Dr Ganvir.

Dr Shivkumar Patil presided over the programme. Head of the History Department Dr Pushpa Gaikwad, Dr Bina Sengar, State Archaeology Department Director Jaya Vahadne, Laxmikant Sonwatkar, Ashwin Jogdand, Kamaji Dak, Dr Ghani Patel, Dr Kavita Sawarkar, researchers, students, history lovers were present in large numbers. Dr Sanjay Paikrao conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Gitanjali Borade proposed a vote of thanks.