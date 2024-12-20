Radico Industries gets second notice after Silo blast kills 4 workers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Industrial Safety Department has issued a second notice to Radico NV Industries in the Shendra industrial estate following a deadly silo explosion last month.

The explosion, which occurred on November 15, killed four workers when a silo holding 3,000 tons of maize ruptured during welding. The department’s investigation found the company at fault for the incident.

Radico has been given two notices to respond. Authorities are now preparing to send a proposal for further action to the government. If approved, the company could face a lawsuit.

Bail granted to managers and contractor

In connection with the accident at Radico Industries, four workers Vijay Gawli, Dattatray Bodhare, Santosh Popalghat, and Kisan Hirede lost their lives. A case has been registered against Radico’s assistant managers Surendra Khairnar and Mahadev Patil, as well as labor contractor Dnyaneshwar Rithewir. Initially, the Sessions Court denied their pre-arrest bail, but the High Court has now granted conditional bail, according to investigation officer Bankar.