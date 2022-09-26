Raena Shaikh gets Hungarian scholarship for higher studies

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

The Hungarian Government awarded a scholarship to Raena Shaikh for higher studies. She will get free education, health services, medical insurance, a monthly stipend and accommodation contribution valued at Rs 19 lakh under the scholarship.

She will pursue MS in Biology with a specialisation in Ecology, Evolution and Conservation Biology, at Eötvos Loránd University, Budapest, Hungary.

Tempus Public Foundation (Hungary) invites applications from Indian students for Bilateral State Scholarships through University Grants Commission. Raena, the daughter of Abdul Samad Shaikh (Software Engineer and Education Counselor) said there is no examination for the scholarship.