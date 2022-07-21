Raged handicap dashes motorcycle

Aurangabad, July 21:

Raged over a dash to his motorcycle, a handicap dashed the motorcycle and injured the complainant on Monday.

Police said, complainant Amit Kachru Mhaske on Monday afternoon was going to work on his motorcycle. Near Dhoot Hospital, he had a minor dash to the motorcycle to the accused Prashant Waghmare (Brijwadi), who is handicapped. Mhaske apologized but Waghmare started abusing and beating him. His mother also abused and beat Mhaske. The quarrel was intervened by the nearby residents and the issue was solved.

However, angry with the incident, Waghmare deliberately dashed Mhaske’s motorcycle near Sahyadri Hospital, when he was going home. Mhaske was injured. A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station against Waghmare.