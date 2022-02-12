Rahul Bajaj’s death is irrecoverable loss to industries: Desai

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

Industries Minister Subhash Desai said that the loss caused by the death of veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj to the industrial sector is irrecoverable. He expressed this through his condolence message.

In the message, he stated that Rahul Bajaj should be called ‘UdyogMaharshi’ of the State. “His industrial expansion is astonishing. The industry launched by late Kamalnayan Bajaj transformed into a big group by Rahul Bajaj. While expanding his business, he created many small industries,” Desai said.

The industries minister said that Rahul had friendly relations with the late Balasaheb Thackeray. Desai said that it is a matter of pride that he expanded his Bajaj Group maximum in the State. The minister said that the loss caused by his death to the industrial sector cannot be recovered.