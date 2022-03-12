Raid on gambling den in building near police commissionerate

Aurangabad, March 12:

The crime branch police on Friday night conducted a raid on a gambling den operated in a building near the police commissionerate for the past several months. The police arrested nine persons including a policeman and seized cash, mobile phones, all amounting to Rs 1,16,600. A case has been registered with Begumpura police station.

Crime branch PSI Kalyan Shelke received information that a gambling den is being operated on a terrace of the house of Sanjay Shejul at Mill Corner near Barrapulla Gate. Accordingly, PSI Kalyan Shelke, PSI Datta Shelke and team conducted a raid and found that gamblers were gambling. The police arrested nine persons including policeman Suresh Bhikaji Ingle (Nandanvan Colony), Anand Krushnagopal Bhinda, Akash Ashok Bansode, (both Bhoiwada), Shaikh Kudrat Shaikh Siddiq (Asefia Colony), Shaikh Shahrukh Shaikh Yousuf (Laxmi Colony), Azimoddin Khan Karimoddin Khan (Al Hilal Colony), Mohd Munaf Mohd Suleman (Juna Mondha), Sagar Shivaji Jadhav (Jaibhimnagar, Town Hall) and Suresh Rambhau Kharat (Gawalipura). Rs 40,000 cash was found with policeman Ingle.

The police action was executed under the guidance of ACP crime Vishal Dhume, PI Avinash Aghav by PSI Datta Shelke, PSI Kalyan Shelke, Jitendra Thakur, Omprakash Bankar, Navnath Khandekar, Sandeep Sanap, Chandrakant Gawali, Sanjaysingh Rajput, Anita Tribhuvan and others.