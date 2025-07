Railway Board official inspects station; TRSO team gets group award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Additional member of the Railway Board Vijay Pratap Singh, inspected the Crew Lobby at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station on Saturday. He praised the work of the Traction Rolling Stock Operations (TRSO) department, led by senior divisional electrical engineer A. Ravi Teja. Impressed with their performance, Singh announced a group award for the TRSO team. The department functions under divisional railway manager Pradeep Kamble and additional DRM R.K. Meena.

PHOTO CAPTION- Railway Board’s Additional Member Vijay Pratap Singh inspecting the ‘Crew Lobby’ at the railway station.