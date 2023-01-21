Railway station neglected even at advent of G-20 members

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The representatives of various countries coming to India for the G-20 summit will visit Aurangabad in February. Against this backdrop, the impetus is being given to the beautification and cleanliness of the city along with the entire district. However, the model railway station is being neglected even with the advent of foreign representatives. Garbage accumulated at various places in the station area. On the other hand, whenever the senior railway officers visit the station, utmost care is taken the cleaning the station and the surrounding area. But once the visit is concluded, the situation appears as it was before. Hence, the passengers have demanded that attention should be paid to the railway station as well.

The drainage line in front of the old station building is leaking and hence the sewage water is accumulated before the entrance of the old building. Moreover, there is no lid on the drainage chamber. Garbage is accumulated at various places on the premises. The vehicles are seen parked in an undisciplined manner.

Railway Pravasi Sena president Santoshkumar Somani said the cleanliness at the railway station is being ignored. The old building needs more attention. It is seen that care is taken only during the visits of the officers.