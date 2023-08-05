Railway station to undergo renovation under Amrit Bharat yojana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city's railway station has been included in the Amrit Bharat Yojana for a comprehensive renovation. State housing minister Atul Save revealed that the renovation, requiring a fund of Rs 359 crore, will commence with the online groundbreaking ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 9 am on Sunday.

Save announced this during a press conference where BJP state general secretary Sanjay Kenekar and other officials were present. The Amrit Bharat Station scheme encompasses the modernization of 508 railway stations nationwide, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The initiative aims to provide state-of-the-art facilities, elevating the station's appearance to a five-star standard.

In the state, a total of 44 railway stations, including Jalna and Parli, will undergo a similar transformation under the scheme, necessitating a fund of Rs 1,696 crore.

The event will witness the presence of union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP Imtiaz Jalil, and MLA Sanjay Shirsath.