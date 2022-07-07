Railway track point fault on second consecutive day

Aurangabad, July 7:

The technical fault occurred in the railway tracks points at Daulatabad Railway Station on Wednesday due to which the schedule time of three trains were hampered. Today, the points on track was defunct at Potul Railway Statoin at 8.30 pm. Due to which the schedule of Kachiguda - Rotegaon was stopped at Daulatabad Railway Station and Shirdi Sainagar - Kakinada Express had to stop at Lasur Station. The railway traffic was hampered on the second consecutive day. The traffic was regularized after the repairing work for around one hour, informed the president of Railway Pravasi Sena Santoshkumar Somani. When contacted the railway officials, they refused to comment.