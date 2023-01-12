Railways will get a satisfactory share in the budget

Raosaheb Danve: Projects will be completed in 12 months

Aurangabad: union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve claimed that the union Budget 2023-24 will get a satisfactory share for the railway projects in Marathwada along with the State. He also claimed that many railway projects will be completed in these 12 months.

Danve interacted with the reporters after a BJP rally. He said, Rs 11,000 crores are now being provided in the budget for railways. The year 2023 will focus on broad gauge. Mumbai to Aurangabad electric train will run till March. A tender of Rs 225 crore has been floated for the renovation of Jalna and Aurangabad railway stations and Rs 175 crore tender at Jalna. Efforts are underway for dualization from Manmad to Aurangabad. Danve claimed that 100 Vande Bharat trains will be produced from the factory at Latur. Danve said that the budget has been finalized from the umbrella scheme for Manmad to Aurangabad dualization and it has been sent to Niti Aayog.