Rainy Day at Vision International School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 2, 2022 07:00 PM 2022-08-02T19:00:02+5:30 2022-08-02T19:00:02+5:30
Vision International School Beed Bypass, celebrated Rainy Day. The students were brought out in open by their teachers with umbrellas and rain coats to enjoy the weather. It was fun singing rhymes in the rain. Principal Prathibha Panikar said such activities assist students to be extroverts. They should be made to experience nature and its benevolence.