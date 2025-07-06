Rajan Kabra tops CA-Final in India

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rajan Kabra, a student from the city secured the first All India Rank (AIR) in the CA-Final examinations, the result of which was declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Sunday.

The ICAI conducted the CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation programmes examination in May 2025.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, ICAI city branch chairman CA Mahesh Indani said Rajan Kabra topped the CA -Final examination across the country.

He said that Yash Sandeep Devidan from the city secured the second AIR in Intermediate while Shravani Mundada secured 17th rank in CA Foundation.

The other AIR holders of the intermediate courses are as follows; Meet Manoj Jain (AIR 5), Sanket Manikchand Kasliwal (AIR-7th) and Sarthak Raosaheb Kolpe (AIR 49th).

CA Mahesh Indani said that more than 80 students qualified CA final examinations and entered the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar CA family. A total of 880 students appeared for the CA Foundation in the city while 222 of them declared successful. Around 736 took the CA-Intermediate examination in the city while 195 of them passed it.

CAs Amol Godha (branch vice chairman), Anand Totla (secretary), Rafeeque Pathan (treasurer), Samee Shinde (WICASA chairman), Aishwarya Bhamecha (member) were present at the briefing.

Box

Over 80 becomes new CA in city

Nearly 580 candidates appeared for the CA-final examinations (Group-I and II) while 174 of them cleared the examinations.

Of them, 218 students took the papers of Group I while 47 passed it. For Group-II,

106 students appeared while 20 candidates cleared it. For both groups, there were 256 aspirants and 57 of them were declared successful. More than 80 candidates have become new CAs in the city in this session.

Box

AI beneficial for CA field

When asked CA Mahesh Indani about the impact of Artificial Intelligence in this, he replied that AI is very useful for their profession. “In fact, the ICAI is offering several courses on AI to train CA so that we can use it properly.

Box

1st time in 39 years

CA Indani said that for the first time in the 39-year history of the ICAI city branch establishment, a youth from the city topped the CA Final in the country. “This is a proud moment for local CA family members on Kabra’s securing AIR first in the country,” he said. Rajan Kambra is an AIR rank holder in CA Intermediate and Foundation.