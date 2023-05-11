Rajasthani Handloom Expo getting good response

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The New Rajasthani Cotton Fab Expo being held at Tapadia Kasliwal Ground is getting good response from the customers. The special feature of the exhibition is summer cotton material, handloom, handicraft, art and craft articles. Skilled artisans from various states have exhibited their products. The customers are giving preference to the Bandhani suit and dress material, juti, Bhagalpuri and Tasal silk, Banarasi saree, Kanjiwaram saree, bed sheet, Katha work saree, Bombay artificial jewellery and other articles.

The exhibition will be open between 11 am and 10 pm. The parking is free. Director Chaudhary has appealed the customers to visit the exhibition in large numbers.