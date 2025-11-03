Rajendra Nerkar given farewell on retirment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rajendra Kashinath Nerkar, a teacher from Maratha High School run by Vivekanand Shikshan Sanstha, was given a farewell in a programme held at the school recently on his retirement.

School headmaster Suhas Madke presided over the function while the secretary of the Vidya Samiti, Raghavendra Yatnalkar, Rameshchandra Darak, and school supervisor Ashok Ugle were seated on dais.

Rajendra Nerkar, accompanied by his wife, was felicitated. Narendra Mahalapure and Rajendra Nerkar expressed their views. Arun Mane conducted the proceedings of the programme while Sangeeta Bhosale proposed a vote of thanks.