Raju Shinde files nomination papers; owns wealth of Rs 23 Cr

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Raju Shinde, the Uddhav Sena candidate from Aurangabad West Assembly Constituency, filed his nomination form on Monday. He attached an assets declaration affidavit along with the nomination forms.

As per the affidavit, Shinde has wealth worth Rs Rs 23.7 crore while he had assets worth Rs 20.71 crore five years ago.

Former Mayor Raju Shinde joined Uddhav Sena from BJP and secured the ticket for Aurangabad West Constituency. He filed his nomination papers on Monday. Shinde submitted the details of his immovable and movable assets and loan to the Election Commission. There is also information about the assets of his wife and children.

He has Rs 9.5 lakh in cash while his wife and son have Rs 10,000 each in cash. They have movable assets worth Rs 8.56 crore while immovable assets worth Rs 23.7 crore. This includes his residence and farming at Pandhari Pimpalgaon. He contested as an independent candidate from West Assembly Constituency five years ago. He had informed the Commission last time that he had assets worth Rs 20.71 crores.

Shinde, student of Open University

Raju Shinde is a student of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, Nashik. In the year 2018, he took admission to B A at the open university centre in Vasantrao Naik College. He passed the B A-second year examination in the year 2021.

Rs 4.99 Cr loan

Raju Shinde has a total home and other loans of Rs 4.99 crore taken from various financial institutions and friends. This was mentioned in the affidavit.

1 case registered

A case was registered against Shinde in Cidco Police Station in August 2024 for an agitation. The charge sheet of this crime has not yet been filed in the court.