Rakhi-making contest at Geenvalley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Greenvalley School organised a Rakhi-making competition that saw students embrace the art of Rakhi crafting with enthusiasm and finesse. The school's ground was transformed into a vibrant hub of artistic activity as young participants showcased their talent in crafting intricate Rakhi bracelets.

The judging panel comprising teachers and local artists applied criteria such as creativity, craftsmanship, alignment and the theme in determining the winners.

School principal Urmila Kanwar thanked the participants and faculty members who contributed to the success of the event. The event left a mark on both the participants and the audience, fostering a deeper appreciation for the beauty of artistic expression and the significance of familial bonds.