‘Ram is creator and Ram is creation... Ram is seer and Ram is vision...’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Shriramcharitramanas and Ramayan are the filled with the main reference of Lord Rama and it is a unique teaching to lead a life”, elaborated the Ramkatha Yugvakta Dr Kumar Vishwas in his unique style and mesmerized the audience in the ocean of devotion on Saturday.

Kalasagar had organised a special programme of Kumar Vishwas ‘Apne Ram’ at Riddhi Siddhi Landmark opposite Kalagram. The audience gave an overwhelming response to the programme.

Narrating various events of Ramayana, he elucidated how Lord Rama and his story are complimentary to the culture. He created an entire picture of the Ramayana before the devotees. He told many events of Laxmana, Bharat and Shatrughna, and mentioned the importance of brotherhood, love and respect in our tradition. It appears in every Indian family, he said.

Dr Kumar Vishwas works to make the younger generation aware and of Ram through Kumarji Yadnya Vishwas Trust all over the country. He narrated several events of the relations of Ram and Hanuman, which are aimed at discarding the vices among the younger generation and nurturing the culture. Indian culture reflects the culture of the universe and not the destruction. Congratulating the scientists for conquering the moon, Dr Vishwas said, the entire world will benefit from the culture and technology of India and we are proud of it.

Kalasagar founder president Ashoo Darda, Lokmat’s Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda, Kalasagar president Gopal Agrawal felicitated Dr Kumar Vishwas. Gopal Agrawal mentioned that a programme of Arijit Singh was organised at the beginning of the year and the medical check-up of all members was done. Vaibhav Malpani, Kailas Jain, Purushottam Jaipuriya, Archit Bharuka, Nitin Chichani, Prashant Gandhi, Sanjay Mantri, Manoj Darak, Rahul Agrawal, Vishal Sancheti, Nilesh Mittal, Yash Goyal and others took efforts for the success of the event.