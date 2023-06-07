Ramabai Sontakke no more

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 7, 2023 05:40 PM 2023-06-07T17:40:02+5:30 2023-06-07T17:40:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ramabai Shankarrao Sontakke (85, Shikshak Colony), passed away due to old age on Tuesday. Her last rites ...

Ramabai Sontakke no more | Ramabai Sontakke no more

Ramabai Sontakke no more

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ramabai Shankarrao Sontakke (85, Shikshak Colony), passed away due to old age on Tuesday. Her last rites were performed in the Vaikunth crematorium (Sillod) on Wednesday. She is survived by two sons, a daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law and grandchildren. She was the mother of journalist Nilesh and Nagesh Sontakke.

Open in app
Tags : Shikshak Colony Shikshak Colony