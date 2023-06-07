Ramabai Sontakke no more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ramabai Shankarrao Sontakke (85, Shikshak Colony), passed away due to old age on Tuesday. Her last rites were performed in the Vaikunth crematorium (Sillod) on Wednesday. She is survived by two sons, a daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law and grandchildren. She was the mother of journalist Nilesh and Nagesh Sontakke.