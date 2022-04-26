Rana couple got the taste of their own medicine

Chakankar's allegation: Attempt to disturb peace in the State

Aurangabad, April 26:

Amravati's MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana have got the taste of their own medicine. Their attempt to disrupt peace in the State has been thwarted by the police, said State women's commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar while speaking to the reporters on Tuesday. She held day-long hearings in the auditorium of the district collector office to resolve pending issues of women in Aurangabad district under the 'Women's Commission at Your Doorstep' initiative.

During the interaction, Chakankar was questioned in the Rana case. When quizzed whether the allegations made by MP Rana that she was not given water in Khar police station and was not allowed to use the washroom were true. Chakankar said, what the Rana couple has shown is a perverted attitude. There is no point in accusing the police and defaming them. The same police helped during the corona period. They can’t digest that they are in opposition. Whatever they wanted to read, they must have done it in their home. Why come on the street and do stunts. There are issues of inflation and unemployment. They just want to disturb the peace between two communities.

Victim should come forward

When asked that the BJP leader Chitra Wagh has repeatedly alleged that the case of NCP leader Sheikh Mehboob was suppressed. Chakankar said, Mehboob has put forward his stand. The victim should come forward and give evidence. The culprit must be dealt with. She refrained from answering the question as to who will get the opportunity as the State president of the NCP women's front.