Ranjangaonkars perform last rites on four kids in mournful atmosphere

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a mournful atmosphere, the last rites upon four school-going students, who were drowned in the percolation tank in Ranjangaon yesterday evening, were performed in presence of thousands of villagers today. The last rites upon three minors were performed in Ranjangaon and one was at Ramrai.

Meanwhile, the MLA Prashant Bamb visited their homes; paid condolences and assured them of getting financial help from the government.

The names of deceased included Afroz Javed Shaikh (14), Abrar Javed Shaikh (12), Vishwajeet Sukhdev Upadhyay (12) and Kunal Anil Dalvi (13). Of which, Afroz and Abrar (of Ranjangaon Shenpunji) were real brothers.

Thousands attended last rites

The family members could not resist their emotions when the bodies of the four kids were brought to the village in the afternoon. A pall of gloom descended in the village. Earlier, the last rites of Vishwajeet were performed in the local crematorium in the morning. Later on, the burial of Afroz and Abrar took place in the local graveyard after performing Friday’s special prayers in the afternoon. Lastly, the last rites upon Kunal were performed at Ramrai (at his maternal uncle’s village).

Bamb condoles the grief-stricken families

The MLA Prashant Bamb met the families of all four minor children. The financial condition of Bihar’s Vishwajeet Upadhyay is poor. Hence the MLA has assured the family of getting financial help for them from the government to start business. He also assured the parents of the other three minors of seeking financial support from the government.

The sarpanch Yogita Mahalkar, Prabhakar Mahalkar, Deepak Bade, Dattu Hiwale, Javed Syed, Deepak Sadavarte, Rafiq Patel, Jamil Shaikh, Sainath Jadhav and others were present on the occasion.